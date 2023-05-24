Andrew Robertson to Real Madrid?! Liverpool full-back targeted for potential £40m transfer to Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid have reportedly made Liverpool full-back Andrew Robertson a shock inclusion on their summer transfer shortlist.

Real looking to upgrade left-back

Robertson on summer transfer shortlist

Would need at least £40m bid

WHAT HAPPENED? Left-back appears to be a position that needs addressing in the Spanish capital. Real have been without Ferland Mendy for most of the campaign due to injury, and have often being forced to deploy midfielder Eduardo Camavinga in the role. While the Frenchman has largely excelled, he has been vocal in his disapproval of the positional change, leaving Los Blancos looking for a new permanent fixture this summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to the Daily Mail, that could be Liverpool stalwart Robertson, who has risen from the ranks of Dundee United and Hull City to become one of the world's best in his position. Jurgen Klopp's side are destined to finish outside the top four this campaign, meaning Madrid will have the allure of Champions League football with which to tempt the Scotsman. Mendy is also considered surplus to requirements, freeing up space in Carlo Ancelotti's starting eleven.

AND WHAT'S MORE: However, as the Mail notes, Robertson is contracted until 2026 and has expressed no desire to leave Merseyside, meaning a bid of at least £40 million ($50m) will be needed to prise him away. Los Blancos have been linked with a move for Bayern star Alphonso Davies in the past, but the Bundesliga giants have been resolute in their efforts to keep the Canadian.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL? It could, then, be a busy summer in Madrid, with Jude Bellingham all but guaranteed to sign from Borussia Dortmund. The capital club are already thought to be mulling over moves for Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland next campaign, as Florentino Perez begins plans for his next generation of Galacticos - which could, curiously, include Robertson.