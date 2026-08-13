An English giant discusses Osimhen's future with Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen's name has crept into talks between Arsenal and Galatasaray, part of wider discussions over the Turkish club's interest in Gunners duo Gabriel Martinelli and Ethan Nwaneri.

According to British newspaper"The Telegraph", Galatasaray have tabled a £38.4 million offer for Martinelli and shown interest in Nwaneri, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Marseille, during extensive talks with Arsenal's sporting director, Andrea Berta.

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Those talks touched on a scenario in which Osimhen would move to Arsenal. It remains unclear whether Berta floated the idea of signing the striker or whether the player was originally offered to the English club.

Arsenal have long admired Osimhen, but the Nigerian ranked below Argentina's Julián Álvarez on the club's list of targets to strengthen the centre-forward position.

Atlético Madrid value Álvarez at more than £100 million, and that price tag looks like an obstacle for Arsenal, prompting the London club to consider switching targets.

Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal's north London rivals, have also been linked with Osimhen as they hunt for fresh attacking reinforcements.

The Konsa deal

Arsenal remain keen on Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa, but they need to move closer to Villa's £60 million valuation.

The Gunners have tried to drive the fee down, yet Aston Villa have so far refused to open negotiations over the price, and the player has returned to training after featuring regularly for England at the World Cup.

Konsa is believed to be open to a switch to the Emirates Stadium, but he is unlikely to force his way out of Aston Villa. That leaves Arsenal needing to strike an agreement with his club.