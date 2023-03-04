America vs Pachuca: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Liga MX game

The matchup between Club America and Pachuca could be an exciting prospect as the clubs sit fifth and sixth, respectively, separated by just one point.
The defending champions, Pachuca will be looking to hold off Club America, who led the league standings until losing to Toluca in the Apertura quarter-finals.
This season has left much to be desired for both clubs, as Pachuca have already tasted defeat three times while Club America have drawn five games.
Considering their respective league positions, a positive result here might help either team's campaign regain its momentum.
Here's where you can watch the Round 10 clash of Liga MX Clausura in Mexico, the United States and the United Kingdom.
Club America vs Pachuca date & kick-off time
|Game
|Club America vs Pachuca
|Date
|Saturday, 4th March
|Time
|8:05pm ET / 1.05am GMT (4 March)
Where to watch Club America vs Pachuca on TV & live stream online
For UK readers, get your fix on the latest football on TV here!
US readers can find out what soccer is on TV here!
|Country
|TV channel
|Live stream
|US
|Univision
|TUDN+
|UK
|N/A
N/A
|Mexico
|TUDN
|TUDN+
Club America team news and squad
Federico Vinas and Juan Robles are the only injury doubts for Club America and won't be available for the clash.
|Position
|Club America players
|Goalkeepers
|Malagon, Jimenez
|Defenders
|Araujo, Layun, Lara, Caceres, S. Reyes, I. Reyes, Fuentes
|Midfielders
|Aquino, Rodriguez, Valdes, Dos Santos,Sanchez, Fidalgo, Suarez, Damm
|Forwards
|Rodriguez, Martin, Martinez
Possible Club America starting XI: Jimenez; Layun, I. Reyes, Araujo, S. Reyes; Fidalgo, Dos Santos, Suarez; Valdes, Rodriguez, Martin
Pachuca team news and squad
Paulino de la Fuente and Pedro Pedraza are the only doubts for Pachuca and won't be available for the match.
|Position
|Pachuca players
|Goalkeepers
|Ustari, Moreno
|Defenders
|Patino, Alvarez, Castillo, Cabral, Murillo, Martinez, Herrera
|Midfielders
|Sanchez, Lopez, Chavez, Ibarra, Hurtado, Hinestroza, Figueroa, Gonzalez, Luna
|Forwards
|Arango, Ovelar, De La Rosa, Flores, Calzadilla
Possible Pachuca starting XI: Ustari; Alvarez, Castillo, Cabral, Murillo; Sanchez, Lopez, Chavez; Huratado, Arango, Luna