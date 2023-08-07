'Amazing what he can do!'- Lionel Messi heroics at Inter Miami leave teenage team-mate Benjamin Cremaschi starstruck

Lionel Messi’s heroics at Inter Miami are leaving his own team-mates stunned, with Benjamin Cremaschi admitting it is “amazing what he can do”.

Argentine superstar lighting up American game

Has made an immediate impact

Colleagues impressed by what they have seen

WHAT HAPPENED? The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has made a remarkable impact in the United States, with the all-time great living up to the biggest of billings. He may have endured a testing couple of seasons at Paris Saint-Germain, but a serious spark has been rediscovered in America. Messi has scored seven goals through four appearances for his new club, with another brace recorded in a thrilling Leagues Cup clash with FC Dallas.

WHAT THEY SAID: Cremaschi – an 18-year-old Argentine-American youth international – told MLS Season Pass after witnessing Messi’s latest magic show while gracing the same pitch as the all-time great: “I don't get tired of talking to him, I never will. It's amazing what he can do and nobody expected him to do what he's doing. He scored twice and two times in almost every game and it's just impressive. We can't wait so we keep on going like that and [he] helps us to get as far as we possibly can.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Cremaschi is living the dream alongside his hero Messi, but he made his own decisive contribution against FC Dallas when converting the match-winning spot-kick in a dramatic penalty shootout. He said of holding his nerve from 12 yards, after watching Messi put Inter Miami on their way: “When they gave me the fifth penalty, I knew where I was going. I knew how I was going to take it and just trust in what I can do and it went that way.”

WHAT NEXT? Inter Miami’s action-packed clash with FC Dallas finished 4-4, with Messi helping to keep them on course for a shot at silverware as they now make their way into the quarter-finals of the inaugural Leagues Cup.