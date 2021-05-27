Allegri to replace Pirlo as Juventus boss

Massimiliano Allegri is set to replace Andrea Pirlo as manager of Juventus, Goal Italy can confirm.
An agreement has been reached for Allegri to return to Turin, with the 53-year-old having departed the club in 2019 to make way for Maurizio Sarri.
Indeed, discussions between Juve chairman Andrea Agnelli and Allegri have reached a positive conclusion, with Pirlo set to leave his position as head coach following a disappointing 2020-21 campaign at the helm.
More to follow...