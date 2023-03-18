'Worth a chat!' - Alexi Lalas endorses Patrick Vieira as possible next USMNT manager with ex-Arsenal team-mate Thierry Henry also in frame

Patrick Vieira and former Arsenal team-mate Thierry Henry could be set to battle it out for the vacant role as USMNT coach.

WHAT HAPPENED? The USMNT is without a permanent coach following Gregg Berhalter's departure and have been advised to think about Patrick Vieira. Alexi Lalas says the former Arsenal midfielder, who has just been sacked by Crystal Palace, could be worth considering for the role.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I think Patrick Vieira is worth a chat. But I think it's useless to talk about potential #USMNT coaching candidates until a men's GM (who will pick next coach) is hired," he wrote on Twitter in response to a user asking him for his thoughts on the former Palace boss' suitability for the position.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Henry has also said he is interested in taking over the team, leading former USMNT star Eric Wynalda to hype up a potential rivalry with a post on Twitter. "So this is how this is gonna go?" he wrote with a picture of the two men. U.S Soccer have also confirmed that Berhalter remains a candidate and could return.

DID YOU KNOW? Since the turn of the year, Crystal Palace have won the fewest games (0), collected the fewest points (5) and scored the fewest goals (4) of any team in the Premier League.

WHAT NEXT? Anthony Hudson has been placed in temporary charge of the USMNT who are due to take on Grenada in the Nations League on Friday, March 24 and El Salvador three days later.