'There are lies that hurt more than blows' - Villarreal's Alex Baena condemns 'attack' by Real Madrid's Federico Valverde and reveals death threats to family

Villarreal's Alex Baena has revealed that he is pressing charges after being 'attacked' by Federico Valverde following the clash with Real Madrid.

Alex Baena has issued a statement after being attacked by Fede Valverde following Villarreal's 3-2 win over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga on Saturday.

Valverde is said to have waited for Baena after the game and punched him in the face in the car park. It has been claimed that Baena riled Valverde by insulting his unborn son when the two sides met in January and came up with a similar comment on Saturday.

Baena has said he was attacked after the game and has hit out at the "lies" that have been told about him since the incident. The defender also says his family have received death threats and confirmed he has reported the matter to the police in an official statement on social media.

"Last Saturday I was attacked by a fellow colleague after the match against Real Madrid. After the event, various declarations came to light, presumably made by his entourage, in which it was said that I had wished pain for one of his family members. Since then, as it cannot be any other way, there has been no evidence that proves the facts that I am accused of.

"A misfortune was used to justify the aggression and there are lies that hurt more than blows. The damage that is being done to my family is irreparable and unjustifiable: threats, insults and even private messages wishing my family death.

"Yesterday I reported the case to the police. Let justice do its job. Now my only goal is to focus on my profession and help my club achieve its goals."

Villarreal had previously confirmed a complaint had been filed to the police after Baena was attacked and pledged their support to the player.