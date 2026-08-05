Anyone keeping an eye on Ajax's channels in recent days may have noticed the club now refer to their new goalkeeper as Marc ter Stegen. Until recently, though, he was still known as Marc-André ter Stegen. De Telegraaf know why.

Ajax announced Ter Stegen's arrival on Tuesday. The goalkeeper had already reached an agreement with the Amsterdam club some time ago, but it took a while for the transfer to be finalised.

Now it has. The 34-year-old goalkeeper is joining on loan from FC Barcelona this season.

In the report on his arrival, Ajax referred to him as Marc ter Stegen. In the reports and videos that followed, the Amsterdam club also dropped 'Marc-André' and simply called him 'Marc'.

De Telegraaf know why. "It appears to be at the request of the German goalkeeper, who from now on at Ajax is therefore called Marc ter Stegen," the newspaper writes. On Instagram, for example, the goalkeeper now also refers to himself as Marc ter Stegen.

Ter Stegen is not the only one at Ajax who would prefer to be called something different from what has been customary until now, De Telegraaf know. Coach Míchel will from now on be referred to as Míchel Sánchez.

Given the goalkeeper's own preference, Voetbalzone will from now on also write 'Marc ter Stegen' instead of 'Marc-André ter Stegen'. From now on, the coach will be referred to by Voetbalzone the first time as 'Míchel Sánchez', and in the rest of an article simply as 'Míchel'.