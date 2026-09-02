After his resignation: Queiroz returns to lead Ghana officially

The Ghana Football Association has officially announced the reappointment of Portugal's Carlos Queiroz as head coach of the Black Stars for the upcoming period.

The Ghanaian association revealed today, Wednesday, that it had struck a deal with the 73-year-old to take charge of the national team's technical affairs under a new mandate. His previous assignment had ended after he led Ghana at the 2026 World Cup finals.

"We are pleased to announce the agreement with Carlos Queiroz on his appointment as coach of the national team for the upcoming period," the Ghanaian association said in an official statement.

Queiroz took Ghana to the 2026 World Cup, steering them through a group that included England, Croatia and Panama. The African side's run ended in the round of 32 with defeat to Colombia.

Under the contract he signed before the finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico, Queiroz's mandate expired the moment Ghana went out.

He then announced his resignation on his Instagram account, writing: "To Ghana.. football, like life, teaches us a timeless lesson: you either win or you learn. I leave this journey proud of what we achieved, but also with a natural sense of dissatisfaction among those who always aspired for more."

Talks between the Ghanaian association, the Ministry of Sport and Queiroz changed everything. All parties agreed he should stay on under a new assignment.

Queiroz will begin that mandate during the upcoming international break, which kicks off Ghana's campaign in qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations. The Black Stars travel to Ivory Coast on 23 September in a tough group.

His extensive international experience, technical abilities and prior knowledge of the squad make him the right choice to lead the side in the period ahead, the Ghanaian association believes.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth on the Kooora forums