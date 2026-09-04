How to get AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

High-octane Premier League action comes to the South Coast as AFC Bournemouth play host to Arne Slot's Liverpool in an exciting top-flight clash at Dean Court.

The Cherries faithful will pack out the intimate Vitality Stadium on Sunday, September 20, 2026, eager to see their side push one of the league's top title contenders to the limit.

Bournemouth supporters will create a raucous, vocal atmosphere on home turf, ready to back Andoni Iraola's team as they aim to claim a huge result early in the 2026/27 Premier League campaign.

GOAL provides you with everything you need to buy Bournemouth vs Liverpool tickets, including 2026/27 Premier League prices, Vitality Stadium fixture information, kick-off times, and official booking details.

When is AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool Premier League kick-off?

Bournemouth vs Liverpool kicks off at 3:00 PM on Saturday, September 19, 2026, at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth.

Premier League - Game Week 5 20 Sept 2026 - 09:00 Vitality Stadium

How to buy Bournemouth vs Liverpool Premier League tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for Premier League matches — ranging from standard general admission seats to hospitality experiences — managed through official club ticket portals or verified secondary ticket marketplaces.

Due to the Vitality Stadium's compact capacity (approx. 11,300) — the smallest stadium in the Premier League — ticket releases follow strict structured phases:

Season Ticket Holders: Existing season ticket holders hold priority rights to their reserved seats for all home Premier League matches throughout the season.

Official Cherries Members (Home Loyalty Points System): Priority access for remaining home tickets goes to registered Cherries Members. For Category A fixtures against top opposition like Liverpool, members must typically meet a specific threshold of Home Loyalty Points.

General Public Sale: Due to the extremely small stadium capacity and immense member demand, general admission home tickets for matches against Liverpool virtually never reach open public sale.

Secondary Ticket Platforms: Since primary tickets sell out instantly to qualifying point-holders, supporters searching for sold-out sections or matchday access can purchase verified tickets via secondary ticketing marketplaces like LiveFootballTickets .

How much do Bournemouth vs Liverpool Premier League tickets cost?

Face-value ticket prices for Premier League matches at the Vitality Stadium vary based on seating section, match classification, and age category:

Matchday Categorization: High-profile clashes against direct European contenders and Big Six clubs fall into Category A pricing, commanding higher face-value rates than standard fixtures.

Concession Discounts: Bournemouth offers discounted ticket rates for Seniors (65+), Under-21s, and Full-time Students across general admission sections.

Seat Location: Main longside stands ( Main Stand and Steve Fletcher Stand ) represent prime central viewing options at higher price points, while the goal-end stands ( Vitality East Stand and Ted MacDougall Stand ) provide vibrant matchday atmospheres at entry-level pricing.

Digital Mobile Tickets: Match entry is managed digitally via mobile passes downloaded directly to smart device digital wallets or via official print-at-home PDF e-tickets scanned at entry turnstiles.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

For Premier League matches at the Vitality Stadium, visiting Liverpool supporters are allocated seats in the designated away section (Vitality East Stand - Blocks 21–24).

In accordance with Premier League rules, away ticket prices for traveling supporters are capped at a maximum of £30 per adult ticket.

To purchase tickets in the official away section, traveling supporters must be registered Liverpool season ticket holders or official members who qualify through the club's domestic away loyalty points system. Given the small away allocation (approx. 1,500 seats), away sector tickets for Dean Court sell out rapidly to top-tier loyalty point holders and do not reach open public sale.

AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool Premier League: Everything you need to know

AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool Form

Bournemouth have taken one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Everton in the Premier League on August 29. They also drew 2-2 with Real Betis in a pre-season friendly, while their only win in the run came in a 10-1 friendly victory over Genoa. Bournemouth have scored 17 goals and conceded 7 across those five games, though the friendly results inflate both totals considerably.

Liverpool have managed one win, two draws, and two losses in their last five outings. Their most recent game ended 2-2 at Nottingham Forest on August 29, following a 2-2 draw with Newcastle United the week before. Their only win came in a 2-0 friendly against Como. Liverpool have scored 8 goals and conceded 9 across the five matches, with neither Premier League game producing a clean sheet.

AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 3-2 win for Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium in January 2026 in the Premier League. Before that, Liverpool won 4-2 at Anfield on the opening day of the 2025-26 season. Across the last five recorded Premier League meetings, Liverpool have won three and Bournemouth two, with the sides scoring a combined 21 goals across those fixtures.

AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool Standings

In the early Premier League table, Bournemouth sit 14th and Liverpool are one place above them in 13th.