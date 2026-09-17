Premier League - Game Week 5 20 Sept 2026 - 09:00 Vitality Stadium

Bournemouth vs Liverpool kicks off on 20 Sept 2026 at 08:00 EST and 12:00 GMT.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool: Premier League preview

Andoni Iraola takes Liverpool to the South Coast to face his former club Bournemouth on Sunday.

Cherries are failing to convert

Under new boss Marco Rose, Bournemouth have taken the lead in all four Premier League games this season, but failed to win any of them. They've drawn their last three, against Brentford, Newcastle and Everton. Marcus Tavernier has three of their six goals so far, while striker Evanilson ranks second in the Premier League for big chances created. Although 20-year-old Brazilian winger Rayan has no goals or assists yet this term, his performances highlight him as one of the most exciting talents in world football.

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The Reds are starting matches poorly

Liverpool have drawn three of their four outings this term, salvaging points against Newcastle and Nottingham Forest after twice going behind in both matches. Their only success in the league so far was 2-0 at Ipswich, and they drew 0-0 at Anfield last time out against Fulham. At home, they have won recent matches in the Champions League against Atletico Madrid and Spurs in the EFL Cup. However, they won't have good memories of their last trip to Bournemouth.

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Key stats & injury news

The last 10 meetings between these sides have produced 40 goals.

Bournemouth won last season's corresponding fixture 3-2.

Likely XIs

Bournemouth (4231): Petrovic; Smith, Hill, Silva, Truffert; Scott, Adams; Rayan, Kluivert, Tavernier; Evanilson.

Liverpool (4231): Alisson; Araujo, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Szoboszlai, Gravenberch; Munoz, Wirtz, Barcola; Isak.

Team news & squads

Bournemouth head coach Marco Rose is without several players for this fixture. Eli Junior Kroupi, Julian Araujo, Amine Adli, Veljko Milosavljevic, and Tyler Adams are all listed as injured, leaving Rose with a depleted squad to select from. No suspensions are currently recorded for the home side.

Liverpool also carry injury concerns into the match. Conor Bradley, Hugo Ekitike, Giovanni Leoni, Federico Chiesa, and Vitezslav Jaros are all sidelined for Andoni Iraola's squad. No suspensions are in place for the away side, and updates on probable line-ups will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Bournemouth have recorded one win, three draws, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-2 draw against Brentford in the Premier League, and they also drew 2-2 with Newcastle United earlier in the campaign. The Cherries beat Lincoln City 4-0 in the Carabao Cup during this run, providing their only victory. Across the five matches, Bournemouth have scored eight goals and conceded seven, with their inability to hold leads proving a recurring theme.

Liverpool have taken two wins, two draws, and no defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Fulham in the Premier League. Prior to that, the Reds beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 in the Champions League and won 2-0 at Ipswich Town in the league. Liverpool have scored six goals and conceded four across this five-match stretch, though their last two outings have produced only two goals combined.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place on January 24, 2026, when Bournemouth beat Liverpool 3-2 at the Vitality Stadium in the Premier League. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Liverpool have won three times, with Bournemouth claiming one victory and one match also going Liverpool's way at Anfield with a 4-2 scoreline in August 2025. Liverpool have scored 13 goals across these five meetings, while Bournemouth have scored seven.

Standings

In the current Premier League standings, AFC Bournemouth are placed 15th, while Liverpool sit in seventh position.