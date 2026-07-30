Ademi: I am versatile, and I am not afraid of Yamal

Germany's Karim Adeyemi, a recent signing for Barcelona, has confirmed that his compatriot Hansi Flick, the Barça head coach, did not need to convince him to join "the biggest club in the world", as he put it.

Adeyemi joined Barcelona a week ago from Borussia Dortmund. He is currently at the Catalan club's training camp in England, preparing for the new season.

In an interview with the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Adeyemi spoke about Flick convincing him to join Barcelona: "The word convince isn't accurate. He simply called me and asked whether I wanted to join. I said yes of course, because it's the biggest club in the world, and these opportunities don't come around again. He didn't need to convince me. I've trusted him for a long time, and I have great respect for him."

He added: "I hope he (Flick) sees in me what I can offer the team on the pitch. He knows me very well from the German national team, and our relationship is very close."

Asked about facing Barcelona while at Dortmund in the quarter-finals of the 2025 Champions League, he explained: "What a wonderful thing! It's one of the best matches you can play. You're up against a great team, a prestigious club, and you always have great motivation when you play against the best. Both matches were extremely difficult, but we enjoyed them."

Barcelona won the first leg 4-0 at home before losing 3-1 in Germany. On that, Adeyemi said: "We almost won. If we'd had a little luck, we would have won."

Turning to his hopes of playing at Camp Nou, the German star noted: "I think it will be wonderful. I don't think it's fully complete, but man, it's a stadium with a great history, and it will be great to be a part of it."

On the possibility of returning to the German national team through the Barcelona gateway, Adeyemi said: "I think so, but in the end I have to prove it on the pitch. I'm the only one who decides whether I return to the national team or not. I'm convinced that if I play well, I'll be there."

Asked how he would describe himself as a player, Adeyemi added: "I have speed, of course, but I also have other things I contribute to the game: speed, I'm good in one-on-one situations, I can play on the wing, as an out-and-out striker. I think I'm versatile, and I think that's what makes me somewhat different, perhaps."

Cristiano Ronaldo is the best player he has ever faced, Adeyemi said: "We faced each other once, but he wasn't at his best." He acknowledged at the same time that Lionel Messi is the best overall.

On his expectations for Barcelona's season, he revealed: "I have a feeling that this season will be very special, and I hope we win many titles. Great achievements await us. We want to win everything, and we're capable of it. That's what we train for, and we give our best every day."

He continued: "Of course, my dream is to win the Champions League. I almost won it, but unfortunately we lost (when he reached the final with Dortmund in 2024), and that is my dream. That's what I strive for every day."

Does he fear competing with Lamine Yamal for the right-wing position? The former Dortmund star said: "No, I'm not afraid of any player. I know that if I give my best, I'll have the chance to play."

On watching matches at home, he concluded: "Honestly, I've never been the type who knows everything about every player and every name. Some might call me stupid because of that, but when I'm at home, I just want to do things other than football."