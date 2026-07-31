Barcelona face Birmingham City at St Andrew's on Friday evening in their second pre-season friendly, and the game will hand Germany's Karim Adeyemi his first appearance while Egypt's Hamza Abdel Karim starts once again.

Hansi Flick has named a starting line-up featuring new signing Adeyemi alongside Hamza Abdel Karim against the Championship side chasing promotion to the Premier League.

Adeyemi wears the Blaugrana shirt for the first time

Adeyemi joined Barcelona during the summer transfer window, and this marks his first match in the Catalan club's colours. The step reflects Flick's faith in the German winger and his place in the plans for next season.

Flick's staff want Adeyemi to use this friendly to show what he can do and settle quickly among his new team-mates, with competitive fixtures now just around the corner.

Hamza Abdel Karim continues to shine

Egypt's Hamza Abdel Karim keeps proving how firmly he features in Flick's thinking. The German coach has handed him a starting berth for the second game in a row, a clear sign of his trust in the young forward.

Hamza wants a standout display to cement his spot in the first team, particularly with competition for attacking places so fierce.

The starting line-up

Flick chose the following line-up: Szczesny in goal; Xavi Espart, Christensen, Gerard Martin, Jofre in defence; Casado, Marc Bernal in midfield; Adeyemi, Ebrima Toncara (16 years old), Shane Kluivert; and Hamza Abdel Karim in attack.

Prominent names fill the bench, among them Araujo, Kochen, Raphinha, Fermin and Pisquera, giving Flick plenty of options to ring the changes during the match.