Abraham told to target Kane’s England spot by legendary Chelsea striker Hasselbaink

A former goal-getter for the Blues is looking for a frontman thriving in the present to set his sights on becoming a leading man for club and country

Tammy Abraham has been urged by legend Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink to set his sights on Harry Kane’s striking berth in the senior side.

The in-form Blues forward is back in the Three Lions fold for upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Bulgaria.

He has previously won two caps, but is now in a position to commit his allegiance to England by taking part in a competitive fixture.

Gareth Southgate clearly believes that a man with eight club goals to his name this season is ready to play a part for his country.

Hasselbaink shares that opinion, with the former international suggesting that Abraham should be looking to oust prolific frontman Kane from the starting XI.

"As a young boy when you dream of being a footballer you want to play at the highest level and the highest level is England," Hasselbaink told Sky Sports.

"He has been called up. He is going to get the chance and he has to compare himself with the best [striker] and that is Kane at the moment.

"He has to try to get Kane's position. It is not easy but that is going to be the next step. He has been invited for the England national squad. Now, can you make that place yours?

"The only way is to do well for Chelsea, keep on scoring and, when you go with England, show that you can do it on that level as well."

Asked for his assessment of Abraham in 2019-20, Hasselbaink added: "Very good, very sharp around the box - I like him. His movement is really good.

"I think when he plays in a dominant team he will score lots of goals because of his movement and he gets himself on the end of things. That is a good habit to have.

"He holds the ball up [well], gets the ball past [the defender] and gets his shots away. Those are really good attributes that a striker needs to have.

"He scores ugly goals. So for me he should be able to get 20-plus goals."

Abraham is not the only academy graduate getting a chance to shine at Chelsea, with fellow home-grown talents Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori joining him in the latest England squad.

"It's magnificent to see," said Hasselbaink, who spent four years at Stamford Bridge in his playing days and netted 88 goals.

"For Chelsea, especially, their identity has not been like that in the past but if they can keep this group together and they have got Callum [Hudson-Odoi] as well, Ruben [Loftus-Cheek], Reece James.

"If they can keep those boys together I think in two or three years Chelsea can really dominate the Premier League, obviously with additions to the squad."