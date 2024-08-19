A new era for women's soccer: USL Super League shows up in big way with sold out crowds in Charlotte and Spokane

In the first match in USL Super League history, Carolina Ascent defeat visitors DC Power, 1-0

Saturday marked the first match USL Super League history, with the Carolina Ascent FC hosting DC Power FC. The Super League was announced in September 2021, and received Division 1 sanctioning in February of 2024. That didn't leave much time to get teams rostered, managers in place, and stadiums filled.

With the short turnaround, there were questions, including whether the inaugural season would be a success?

It may be too soon to say, but out of the three games played across the weekend, two stadiums had sold-out crowds.

Here are 5 super moments from USL Super League's first weekend:

5. Brooke Hendrix saves the day for Tampa Bay Sun FC

The weekend signed off with a competitive match-up between Tampa Bay Sun FC and Dallas Trinity FC. Both sides were stocked with high caliber talent.

Dallas Trinity got on the board first, as defender Hannah Davison scored off a textbook cross from English winger and former NWSL standout, Chioma Ubogagu.

Despite Dallas dominating the game with chances on goal (14-6), Tampa Bay found their way back into the match to ease the Florida crowd.

In the 70th minute, Ashley Clark served a beauty of a corner to the head of Brooke Hendrix. Hendrix, who got up on the cross, headed the ball near post to seal the game at 1-1.

4. A tie game in Spokane

Another sold-out crowd filled ONE Spokane Stadium, however despite Zephyr FC scoring first in the 17th minute, Fort Lauderdale United came back in the 72nd minute to seal the game even.

Both teams had plenty of opportunities, and it was a back-and-fourth match, captivating fans on both sides.

One of the biggest highlights of the day, was Emina Ekic scoring Zephyr FC's penalty for the go-ahead goal. Her penalty was drew after some silky footwork and a nutmeg to draw the foul.

3. The fans deserve a shoutout.

The fans showed up and showed out at all three games of USL Super League's inaugural weekend. There were drums, seas of jerseys, fireworks, chants, and live music.

Carolina Ascent even went as far to have a special halftime introduction of the original Dallas Sting team of 1984 that was the first U.S. women's team to play in a FIFA sanctioned tournament. The nine women were celebrated at halftime and signed autographs alongside the Carolina and DC players post-game.

It was a celebrations of all different generations of the women's game, brought to life in every stadium thanks to the fans.

2. Tampa Bay Sun FC shows up on a boat.

Talk about making an entrance. Tampa Bay Sun FC showed up to the game in style, by way of a private water taxi. Need we say more?

1. Carolina Ascent FC shows up for Charlotte

In honor the league's first game, it's only right to give this match a shoutout. Charlotte's stadium was packed with a sold out crowd of more than 10,500 fans. Carolina Ascent didn't disappoint either. The team, managed by coveted coach Philip Poole, were early favorites and showed the league why. The club is the first women’s professional sports team to call Charlotte home since the Charlotte Sting.

North Carolina native, and hometown hero Vicky Bruce scored the game’s only goal, in the early 27th minute. In true Bruce fashion, known for her ability to attack any and every loose ball and capitalize, she got on a ball that was coughed up in the box after a free-kick service. Bruce was able to slot the ball home past Power FC goalkeeper Morgan Aquino to secure her team a 1-0 lead and eventual victory.