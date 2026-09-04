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Real Madrid v Malaga CF - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

A Madrid journalist: Mourinho surprised me with this decision

J. Mourinho
B. Silva
E. Camavinga
Real Madrid
LaLiga
Portugal
France
Spain

Portugal's confidence goes on a different bet

Tomás Roncero, the well-known analyst on El Chiringuito and deputy editor-in-chief of AS newspaper, has commented on Real Madrid's line-up for the match against Athletic Bilbao, scheduled for today, Friday, in the fourth round of the Spanish league.

A devoted Real Madrid man, Roncero said in remarks highlighted by AS newspaper: "Bernardo sitting on the substitutes' bench is surprising because he will be absent on Tuesday due to suspension. This decision reinforces Mourinho's confidence in Camavinga."

He added: "In any case, the golden trio continues together with Bellingham, Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior, in addition to the magician Güler. Madrid should beat Betis and keep the winning run going."

He concluded: "By the way, the defensive line I think will be the team's first choice during the current season is taking part, made up of Dumfries, Konaté, Huijsen and Cucurella. With this team, victory must be achieved."

Real Madrid lined up as follows for today's match:

Champions League
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Inter crest
Inter
INT

Goalkeeper: Courtois.

Defence: Dumfries, Konaté, Huijsen, Cucurella.

Midfield: Valverde, Camavinga, Arda Güler, Bellingham, Vinícius.

Attack: Kylian Mbappé.

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