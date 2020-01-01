'A huge blow to Liverpool' - West Ham vice-chairman Brady calls for Premier League to be cancelled

The Hammers director says that England's top-flight league could be living in "dreamland" if they hope to start play again in three weeks

West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady says that the Premier League season should be declared null and void because of coronavirus.

Matches in England’s top flight have been postponed until at least April 4, but there is doubt as to whether the campaign might ever be finished due to the pandemic, which the World Health Organisation (WHO) reported on Friday had infected over 132,500 people around the globe.

Brady, whose Hammers side sit just two places outside the relegation zone courtesy of goal difference, believes the whole season should be scrapped, despite leading the way by 25 points and needing just six more to seal a first title in 30 years.

More teams

“No escaping the fact now, football in is entering its most devastating period in 75 years,” she wrote for the Sun .

“There is no dodging the possibility that all levels in the EFL, as well as the Premier League, will have to be cancelled and this season declared null and void because if the players can't play the games can't go ahead.

“The PL hopes that an interlude of three weeks from today will enable it to restart but that may well be dreamland.

“So what if the league cannot be finished? As games in both the PL and in the EFL are affected, the only fair and reasonable thing to do is declare the whole season null and void.

“Who knows who would have gone down or come up if the games have not actually been played in full?

“A huge blow to Liverpool who might be robbed of their first title in 30 years.

Article continues below

“This will be discussed between the PL and the clubs next week at an emergency meeting.”

As well as the Premier League, football has been postponed in all of Europe’s major leagues, with doubts over if and when the season will finish. Additionally, UEFA has postponed the Champions League and Europa League fixtures that were due to take place next week.

Football is not the only sport to have been disrupted due to the virus. Many of the globe’s leading events have been postponed or cancelled, with Six Nations rugby and the Masters golf two of the biggest tournaments to have suffered.