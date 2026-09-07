A crushing blow: Inter star to miss Real Madrid clash

Inter have been dealt a heavy blow ahead of their eagerly awaited Champions League opener against Real Madrid tomorrow. Their star will miss the encounter at the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the injury to left-back Federico Dimarco is not a cause for concern. The player took part in a portion of the group training sessions and his physical condition is good. Even so, the technical and medical staff decided against him travelling to Madrid, granting him enough time to recover fully and avoid any risk.

Dimarco would have struggled to start against Real Madrid from the first minute in any case, so Inter preferred to keep him at Appiano to regain his fitness in a better way. He is a candidate to return to action with the team from the next Serie A match.

A significant absence against Real Madrid

Losing Dimarco is a major blow for coach Cristian Chivu, given the pivotal role the player has come to occupy at Inter, especially after the exceptional season he delivered at domestic level.

Crowned the best player in Serie A for the 2025-2026 season, Dimarco produced great performances that contributed in a pivotal way to leading Inter to the title.

The Italian full-back did not settle for his defensive duties alone. He was one of Inter's most prominent attacking weapons, scoring 7 goals and providing 18 assists during the season.

A historic record for Dimarco

Those 18 assists made Dimarco the player with the most in a single season in the history of Serie A, a historic record that confirmed his status as one of Inter's most important elements and one of the most influential players in the team's system.

His absence against Real Madrid comes at a difficult time for Inter, who begin their European campaign against one of the leading candidates for the title, led by their former coach Jose Mourinho.

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