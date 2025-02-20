Europa League
team-logo
5 - 2AGG 7 - 3
FT
team-logo
B. Mendez 5'L. Sucic 18', 45' + 2'M. Oyarzabal 73' (pen)O. Oskarsson 90'
A. Buksa 24' (pen)D. Osorio 38'
(HT 3-2) (FT 5-2)

Real Sociedad vs FC MidtjyllandResults & stats,

;