WSL
team-logo
5 - 2
FT
team-logo
Kerolin 17', 86'J. Roord 64'R. Knaak 67', 90' + 4'
A. Weerden 4'M. Gejl 40'
(HT 1-2) (FT 5-2)

Manchester City Women vs Crystal Palace FC WomenResults & stats,