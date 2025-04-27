Premier League
team-logo
5 - 1
FT
team-logo
L. Diaz 16'A. Mac Allister 24'C. Gakpo 34'M. Salah 63'D. Udogie 69' (og)
D. Solanke 12'
(HT 3-1) (FT 5-1)

Liverpool vs TottenhamResults & stats,