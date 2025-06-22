EURO U21
3 - 2
FT
N. Woltemade 68'N. Weiper 87'M. Roehl 117'
L. Koleosho 58'G. Ambrosino 90' + 6'
(HT 0-0) (FT 2-2) (AET 3-2)

