Women's Champions League
team-logo
2 - 3
FT
team-logo
J. Ravensbergen 29'S. te Brake 90' + 6'
L. Caicedo 45' + 2'S. Bruun 71'A. Redondo 90' + 4'
(HT 1-1) (FT 2-3)

FC Twente vs Real Madrid FemeninoResults & stats,