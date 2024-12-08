WSL
team-logo
4 - 2
FT
team-logo
S. Nuesken 35', 90' + 1'A. Beever-Jones 40'J. Rytting Kaneryd 51'
J. Cankovic 43'K. Seike 71'
(HT 2-1) (FT 4-2)

Chelsea FC Women vs Brighton & Hove Albion WomenResults & stats,