Copa del Rey
team-logo
1 - 5
FT
team-logo
S. Jabbie 15'
A. Mari 12'J. Amador 45' + 1'I. Azon 76'P. Sans 79'M. Ares 84'
(HT 1-2) (FT 1-5)

CE L'Hospitalet vs Real ZaragozaResults & stats,