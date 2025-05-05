WSL
team-logo
4 - 2
FT
team-logo
F. Kirby 16'J. Cankovic 43', 52'K. Seike 54'
C. Foord 29'M. Caldentey 90' + 3'
(HT 2-1) (FT 4-2)

Brighton & Hove Albion Women vs Arsenal WomenResults & stats,