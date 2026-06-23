For the last week and a half, Folarin Balogun has spent his time crossing paths with legends. Some of those path crossings have come via conversation, while some have come via the scoreboard. The fact is, though, that Balogun's name has routinely been among the greats over these last few days.

After the first round of games, the U.S. Men's National Team star was in the thick of a Golden Boot race alongside Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, and Harry Kane. After the second round of games, he was interviewed by Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Thierry Henry, two players he described as his "heroes". All elite goal scorers, and suddenly, Balogun has found some sort of place among them, at least for now.

What if it isn't just a temporary thing, though? This World Cup has no doubt been a launching pad for Balogun, whose performances with the USMNT have made his name far more known both in the U.S. and abroad. Through two games, the American striker is one of the stories of the summer, and when that happens, that player's story often extends beyond the summer.

In Europe, clubs are reportedly circling after seeing Balogun's electric start to the World Cup. In the U.S., jerseys featuring his name are selling out across America as the striker becomes the latest household name in American soccer.

So what's next, then? That's the big question now, isn't it? In the early days of this summer, Balogun is already a big winner, but it's still early days. With a few more big games, the 24-year-old could suddenly find himself much closer to those he idolizes than he was just a few short weeks ago.

"Seeing players like Messi, Mbappe, and Haaland - they're so inevitable," he told reporters on Monday. "They're scoring a goal a game, sometimes more so. For me, it's just about trying to get to that level: to be inevitable as well, to be consistent. I'm sure I've got the potential in me to do that."

You can count Ibrahimovic among those who agree. Speaking to the American on Monday, the legendary Swede laid down a challenge, as only he can.

"Keep pushing now, don't be satisfied," Ibrahimovic said on FOX. "You're top 10 now on my list. I want to see you top five."

There's work to be done to get there, of course, but with the backing of the great Ibra alongside the support of the United States, Balogun is in a position to change the trajectory of his career and life this summer.