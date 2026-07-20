'First and last time' - Zlatan Ibrahimovic appears to quit punditry as he thanks Thierry Henry & Alexi Lalas after World Cup final

As Fox Sports wrapped up its World Cup final coverage, Ibrahimovic took the opportunity to thank the colleagues he had worked alongside during the tournament.

"I have been talking a lot for the last one-and-a-half months but these will be my last words," he said during the closing moments of the broadcast. "Alexi, thank you. Thierry, thank you. Rebecca, thank you.

"It has been an absolute pleasure to share this studio with you guys - you've made it very easy for me. I also want to thank Fox, America and all the people you don't see."

The 44-year-old then appeared to confirm he had no plans to continue his career as a television pundit, adding: "I hope that America enjoyed it as much as me. This is my farewell to the studio. This was the first and last time for me. So, take care, everybody."