Zidane enters the minefield: three questions awaiting an answer

The French Football Federation didn't just change the man in the dugout when they appointed Zinedine Zidane as national team technical director. They signalled the start of a new era for Les Bleus.
Fourteen years under Didier Deschamps, one of the most successful managers the team has ever known, have come to an end. In their place comes a project led by a coach who has never worked at international level, yet who built one of the greatest eras in Real Madrid's history.
Quick results and another trophy won't be enough. Zidane faces three key questions. How does he preserve Deschamps' legacy? Can he carry his winning philosophy from Real Madrid into international football? And will four years away from the touchline since 2021 hurt his chances of success?