Yunus Musah sends message to departing USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter following disappointing Copa America campaign

Getty ImagesRichard MillsYunus Musah sends message to departing USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter following disappointing Copa America campaignYunus MusahGregg BerhalterCopa AmericaUSAYunus Musah has paid tribute to Gregg Berhalter following his dismissal as USMNT boss after their early Copa America exit.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMusah handed USA debut by BerhalterManager sacked after Copa America failureAC Milan star sends message to ex-bossArticle continues below