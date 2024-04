Football lovers in Mzansi still divided about the disallowed goal in recent continental game involving Downs and Wananchi.

Former Fifa-accredited referee Victor Hlungwani recently stated the officials were right not to award Yanga SC what seemed like a goal from Stephane Aziz Ki against Mamelodi Sundowns.

It looked like the ball had crossed the line with Ronwen Williams well beaten, and Wanajangwani even went ahead to complain about the same.

The fans continue to debate whether the strike should have stood or not and GOAL picks the best arguments from the controversial game.