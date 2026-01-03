Getty Images Sport
Xabi Alonso gives update on Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe's knee injury head of Spanish Super Cup
Mbappe blow for club and country
Real Madrid and France were dealt a blow ahead of a critical period of the season and the forthcoming World Cup, when iconic forward Mbappe was diagnosed with a knee sprain. The prolific goalscorer, who has been in sensational form this season, is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of three weeks, with a potential return targeted for late January. The injury was sustained during a training session on New Year’s Eve, which later revealed minor ligament damage, an issue he has reportedly been managing for several weeks.
This means the 27-year-old will miss several key fixtures, including Sunday's La Liga clash with Real Betis and is unlikely to feature in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final against city rivals Atletico Madrid on January 8th. Alonso has admitted he is unsure of a precise return date, emphasising that the club will not rush their talisman back to full fitness.
- AFP
Alonso tight-lipped on Mbappe return
Speaking to reporters, Alonso said: "We're going to push the deadlines; it's largely about feeling. We're going to do everything possible to push the deadlines so he can be ready as soon as possible. When is 'as soon as possible'? That's the question. I don't know. The Super Cup? We'll see.
"After each match, we assess the player's performance, observe how he feels, and then make decisions based on the match and the team's needs. We'll see how he progresses now, and we'll do everything we can to get him back as soon as possible."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Headache for Real and France
Mbappe's absence poses a substantial challenge for Real Madrid, the France international has scored 29 goals and laid on five assists in just 24 appearances across all competitions this season. He leads La Liga in goals, single-handedly keeping Los Blancos in the title race and potentially keeping manager Alonso in his post amid recent inconsistencies. Without him, the team has to adapt its strategy, and other players like Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham will need to step up their game to cover the void left by his absence.
Mbappe is also the captain and creative heart of his national side, he dictates rhythm and carries the psychological weight of the nation's expectations. Having already won the 2018 World Cup as a teenager and scored a hat-trick in the 2022 final, he is only two goals shy of Olivier Giroud's all-time national goal-scoring record. His importance to France is not just about goals, an enormous proportion of the team's attacking output goes through him, making his fitness paramount to their chances of a memorable third world title.
- AFP
Potential return for Champions League
With the initial diagnosis pointing towards a three-week absence, it is likely Mbappe will miss the potential Super Cup final on January 11th, plus the clash with Levante, as well as the earlier clashes against Betis and Atletico. If all goes to plan, he could return for the crunch clash with Monaco in the Champions League. Real are currently sitting in the automatic qualification spots for the last 16, but will need two wins from their final matches to be certain to avoid the play-offs. If fit, the match will be an emotional reunion for Mbappe, who he made his spectacular breakthrough with, culminating in the 2016-17 Ligue 1 title and a Champions League semi-final run. He scored 27 goals in 60 total appearances before a massive transfer to PSG in 2017.
Advertisement