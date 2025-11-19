Getty Images Sport
Wrexham lose Issa Kabore for the remainder of 2025 as Man City loanee suffers serious injury in Burkina Faso friendly
Injury blow for Championship new boys
The injury came during Burkina Faso’s friendly with Benin, which the Les Etalons won 3-0 and the update on Kabore represents a massive blow for Parkinson, who has selected the wing-back in each of Wrexham's last ten matches. Kabore has played a key role in Wrexham's impressive start to their first season in the Championship since 1982. Parkinson will be cursing his luck after Burkina Faso arranged two friendlies after failing to qualify for the World Cup in controversial circumstances.
The West African nation's hopes of playing in the USA, Canada and Mexico ended following Eritrea's withdrawal, which meant points and goals from games against the bottom-placed team in each qualifying group were voided to ensure fairness. But this cost Burkina Faso six points from their wins over Djibouti, while Nigeria only forfeited two from their draws with Zimbabwe. Nigeria ultimately advanced to the playoffs on a better goal difference after both teams finished with 15 points.
- Getty Images Sport
Parkinson: 'We'll get him back'
Parkinson said: "It is really unfortunate for Issa. He's obviously playing well and it looks like it is going to be at least a six-week injury. When I got the call over the break that Issa was injured, obviously it wasn't the best call to take from (physio) Kevin Mulholland. But it's always that risk when players are travelling long distances and playing, they can get an injury, and I'm sure there are other teams who will have lost players through this international break."
The Wrexham boss added: "Issa's been a great character to have with us and we'll get him back. It will be a combination of treatment from Manchester City, because he lives close to the training ground, and with us as well. Obviously, the Africa Cup of Nations is coming up as well. I've watched a couple of games and Issa seems to be one of the important players, but obviously he's got to be fit and that's going to be touch and go."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Premier League ambitions for Red Dragons
While there is still a long way to go this season, another 31 matches over the next six months, Wrexham's senior management team remain clear in their number one target: securing Premier League football. And this week CEO Michael Williamson explained why co-owners and Hollywood superstars Ryan Reynolds, Rob Mac and the rest of the club's board are already planning for life in the top flight.
Williamson said: "I felt if we were in that kind of position in the table, that if we gave ourselves a chance to make a run for a play-off spot and then ultimately if we were in the play-offs, with the momentum we have and the mentality that this group has and the mentality that our supporters have, I know we haven't done historically well in play-offs but I felt that this was one of those situations where I wouldn't put anything by us.
"The objective was to be competitive and to show that we could go toe-to-toe with any club in the Championship and so far this season, that's what you've seen. In fact, I'd argue that you could see us with several more points if you look at some of the matches where we've had leads that we've given it up for a draw or even starting from the very first one at Southampton where we gave up a goal in the 89th and the 95th minute to lose three points or even one point there.
"I think we could definitely be higher in the table than we are today but the important part is that we've shown that it doesn't matter which club we're playing against in this league, we can go to toe-to-toe with anyone and come out ahead of it. From my perspective now, how do we build on and off the pitch to prepare ourselves for when that time comes that we do arrive to the Premier League? It's ultimately our objective, I think everyone is clear of that by now."
Growing club with a big "heart"
Reynolds has recently praised his club’s "heart" following the impressive 1-0 win over Charlton Athletic. Josh Windass’ penalty extended the Red Dragons' unbeaten run to five matches and lifted them to 13th in the Championship, with 21 points from 15 matches, just four points off the play-off spots.
Advertisement