‘Not sure what I got booked for!’ - Wrexham ban puzzles Phil Parkinson after sitting out game that delivered FA Cup misery for Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney

Chris Burton
Phil Parkinson WrexhamGetty
WrexhamPhil ParkinsonLeague Two

Phil Parkinson admitted that he is still puzzled as to why he had to serve a touchline ban, with the Wrexham boss waiting on answers from the EFL.

  • Manager forced to sit in the stands at Ewood Park
  • Has collected three cautions this season
  • Will be back in the dugout for trip to Salford

