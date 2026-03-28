'One of the worst games we've ever played!' - Emi Martinez blasts Argentina team-mates after narrow win over minnows Mauritania

Despite the frustration, former Argentina defender Pablo Zabaleta remains confident that the current crop has what it takes to retain their crown at the 2026 World Cup. Zabaleta believes that Messi’s presence alone keeps opponents on edge, regardless of the veteran's age. "Argentina are one of the teams I'd consider genuine contenders. Yes, Messi will be a few years older, but he is still capable of moments of pure magic," Zabaleta told reporters. "Opponents are still afraid of him near the penalty area... his dribbling, his vision for the killer pass, his ability to cut inside and find the far post, his free kicks. Only a player of his quality can create those moments. Portugal are also a team I'd watch closely. And England, with [Thomas] Tuchel now in charge, are playing well and have strong individual talent. It's always difficult to predict a winner, but I hope Argentina can hold on to that trophy."