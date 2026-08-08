Al-Hilal have decided to keep Yassine Bounou. The Morocco goalkeeper had been linked with an exit this summer, but the club will not sanction his departure.

Bounou's stay keeps the Moroccan at the top of Al-Hilal's list of options for the new season. That comes after the club had leaned towards a change between the posts and a reshuffle of their foreign contingent.

This was about more than simply keeping one of the club's most prominent goalkeepers. Al-Hilal assessed the options within their squad and found no alternative who offered the coaching staff the same guarantees.