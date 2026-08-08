Keeping Bono is a tough call for Al-Hilal. It runs against everything previously expected of the goalkeeper's future. From a technical standpoint, though, it looks like the logical one.
Read also.. Ronaldo and the last dance: will he leave Al-Nassr through the big door?
Al-Hilal cannot start a new season with a goalkeeper who isn't ready to shoulder the pressure, especially with the team chasing domestic and continental titles. Any error in that position could cost them dearly.
Bono has effectively forced Al-Hilal to rethink their calculations. The Moroccan stays in the project for the new season, having been tipped to leave.
Retaining him may prove the safest option, even if the management never wanted to make that call in the first place. The alternatives simply weren't strong enough to replace a goalkeeper of the Moroccan international's size and experience.