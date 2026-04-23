Speaking in Basque, Pellegrino Matarazzo addressed the euphoric crowd gathered in the town hall square during Real Sociedad’s Copa del Rey victory celebrations. He was reading from a sheet of paper and visibly struggled with a few words, yet the large crowd did not mind. They celebrated him nonetheless—or perhaps precisely for that.
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Without artificial intelligence, this historic fairy tale would never have happened: how Pellegrino Matarazzo became the ‘miracle man’ at Real Sociedad
Matarazzo has just delivered the club its first major trophy in almost 40 years (1987, also the Copa del Rey), and this time they could finally celebrate in style. Although the proud, historic Basque side also lifted the Copa del Rey in 2021, the coronavirus pandemic had dampened what should have been a huge, carefree party.
“What a wonderful start to this journey we are embarking on together,” Matarazzo told the crowd in Basque. Reports estimate that around 100,000 people turned an ordinary Monday into a huge celebration on the streets of San Sebastián. After he finished reading a few lines from his notes on the town hall balcony, the crowd roared its approval. “I feel this is just the beginning,” the 48-year-old American stressed, and another wave of cheers crashed back.
Just 48 hours earlier in Seville, his side had made history. Ander Barrenetxea’s 14-second opener against Champions League semi-finalists Atlético Madrid set the tone in the Copa del Rey final. Ademola Lookman equalised in the 18th minute, and just before half-time Mikel Oyarzabal, European champion with Spain, restored the lead from the spot. Atlético briefly levelled through Julián Álvarez late on, but Real Sociedad prevailed in the shoot-out. When home-grown talent Pablo Marín calmly slotted the decisive spot-kick, pandemonium erupted and the party began in earnest.
In doing so, Matarazzo became the first American manager to win a title in one of Europe’s top five leagues. The triumph in Seville caps his brief yet impactful tenure in the Basque Country, especially when one recalls the club’s position when he took charge just four months ago, shortly before Christmas.
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Real Sociedad's slide under Matarazzo is no mystery.
Last summer, Real Sociedad opted for an internal solution to close an era. Imanol Alguacil had led the Basques successfully for six and a half years: the club consistently finished in LaLiga’s top six, won the 2021 Copa del Rey and returned to the Champions League in 2023. The following campaign they topped their Champions League group ahead of Inter Milan but bowed out to Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16.
Yet in the summer of 2025, Alguacil—a club academy graduate who had previously played for the first team—opted for a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabian side Al-Shabab, a move that ended his tenure at Real Sociedad. The club turned to Sergio Francisco, who had been coaching the B team and followed a similar career trajectory to Alguacil, hoping for a smooth transition.
In theory, he was supposed to inject new life into the project. The previous campaign had already been disappointing, with 11th place representing the worst full-season finish under Alguacil. Yet Francisco’s opening five LaLiga matches yielded just two points—no wins—and the slide continued.
The slide was predictable: Real Sociedad had already lost three pillars of the Alguacil era: In 2024, midfield maestro Mikel Merino joined Arsenal, while centre-back Robin Le Normand moved to Atlético Madrid; in 2025, the indispensable Martin Zubimendi also left for Arsenal.
Replacing players of this calibre on a like-for-like basis is simply impossible for Real Sociedad. To a certain extent, this is business as usual; the club’s DNA relies on a steady supply of home-grown talent. Only by nurturing its own prospects can Real Sociedad remain competitive over the long term. Yet under Francisco, the situation became so precarious by the end of last year that club chiefs felt compelled to act. A 1-2 home loss to fellow strugglers Girona in mid-December proved the final straw: after 16 rounds, Real Sociedad sat 15th, just one point above the relegation zone. President Jokin Aperribay and his board concluded that Francisco had to go and that fresh external impetus was needed to avoid relegation.
Quick success at Real Sociedad: Pellegrino Matarazzo has learnt from past mistakes
The decision to appoint Matarazzo, then a virtual unknown in Spain, probably took even Aperribay by surprise. “I didn’t know him,” the Real Sociedad president admitted to Cadena SER after the cup final victory. He also revealed, “I asked the AI whether he would be a good manager for Real Sociedad. It told me no.” Fortunately, Aperribay ignored the algorithm and trusted sporting director Erik Bretos, who had endorsed the former VfB Stuttgart (December 2019–October 2022) and TSG Hoffenheim (February 2023–November 2024) boss.
Matarazzo impressed him at their first meeting, “because he knew everything about everyone. He had an impressive analysis of Real Sociedad,” praised Aperribay, who ultimately approved the appointment after five discussions. Matarazzo was presented on 21 December, 13 months after his departure from Hoffenheim.
During his time out of the game, he reflected on earlier setbacks, telling The Athletic, “I used to overload players with information. I’ve since learned to be selective and tailor my approach so they can bring their energy to the pitch without overthinking.” “Clarity is crucial—whether it’s verticality, line-breaking, positional play, pressing triggers or overall principles—but if players have too much in their heads, they can’t act instinctively,” he explained.
Clarity in his instructions, combined with freedom for players to make decisions on the pitch, has formed the bedrock of his approach, helping him “find very good solutions to restore a winning mentality and get the team back on the road to success”. The Copa triumph brought the narrative full circle: Matarazzo’s Real Sociedad chapter began in early January against Atlético, and his debut ended in a respectable 1–1 draw—the first step toward recovery.
Four consecutive victories then followed, two of them particularly memorable. The first of those victories required bold luck: in the round of 16 at home to Osasuna, Real Sociedad were 0-2 down with 15 minutes left. Benat Turrientes pulled one back, and only in stoppage time did Igor Zubeldia force extra time. A penalty shoot-out eventually sent them through.
The second standout win was a 2-1 defeat of defending champions FC Barcelona, with goals from Oyarzabal and Goncalo Guedes. Those results laid the foundation for Matarazzo’s highly successful first four months in San Sebastián. In 20 matches under his command, Real Sociedad have lost only four times: all on the road against elite LaLiga opposition—Real Madrid, Atlético (in the return leg) and Villarreal. The first unexpected defeat finally arrived on Wednesday, when—just two days after the city’s cup celebrations—Real Sociedad slipped to a surprise 0-1 loss at Getafe.
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Pellegrino Matarazzo is relishing life in San Sebastián.
The team’s success on the pitch is closely tied to Matarazzo’s wholehearted commitment to this new challenge. He grasps the club’s distinctive culture, which cherishes Basque identity and prioritises home-grown talent—players who ideally have worn the “La Real” jersey since youth.
To fully immerse himself in the club, Matarazzo lives in the heart of the city in northern Spain and seeks direct contact with the people who bring the club to life. “I really enjoy this wonderful region. The city is top-class; everything is immaculately maintained. Every evening I enjoy a truly fantastic culinary experience. The food is outstanding, and the people are down-to-earth and respectful. This culture really resonates with me,” Matarazzo told Sport Bild. His car sits “near the beach. Every morning I breathe deeply and look towards the sea to focus on the day ahead. When I need to gather my thoughts, I go for a walk on the beach, look out at the water and think about football too.”
The standout moment of his tenure arrived during the cup semi-finals against Basque rivals Athletic Bilbao. “As early as 6:30 in the morning, fans on the street are telling me we have to beat Athletic. When I go out for dinner, they remind me again.” Both legs were won 1-0, making Matarazzo even more popular with Real Sociedad’s supporters.
Seven of the side that started the final against Atlético are homegrown, having come through the club’s youth system. Spanish international Mikel Oyarzabal is the star, while goalkeeper Unai Marrero is another local talent. The 24-year-old, a San Sebastián native who has been with “La Real” since he was 15, is the club’s second-choice goalkeeper in the league, but Matarazzo entrusted him with cup duty. Marrero repaid that faith by saving two penalties in the shoot-out against Atlético.
Pellegrino Matarazzo at Real Sociedad: even the AI is now convinced
Matarazzo’s assistant manager embodies this blend of external freshness and internal loyalty. The coach surprisingly recruited former Bundesliga defender Ömer Toprak—who previously played for Leverkusen and Dortmund—despite his lack of coaching experience.
“We first met at a Champions League game between Leverkusen and Inter Milan, stayed in touch and often discussed football,” Matarazzo told Sport Bild, explaining his decision. “His playing experience helps him connect with the squad, and he’s already making a big impact.”
Matarazzo good-naturedly accuses the former Turkish international of one “minor” untruth: “Ömer told me he spoke Spanish. It was a bit of an exaggeration. We laugh about it now… He does know some Spanish, but we’re racing to see who masters it first.”
The supporters preferred the Basque he recited during the cup celebration. He has also drafted in John Maisano, an assistant who speaks fluent Spanish, Italian and English. Matarazzo has set himself the target of being able to “do everything in Spanish by the start of next season”. His contract runs until summer 2027, and riding the high of the Copa triumph, he vows there is more to come.
He has already guided Real Sociedad out of relegation trouble, to a trophy, and back into European contention. After 32 matchdays, the club sits eighth, and the cup win has booked a spot in next season’s Europa League. Should fifth place in LaLiga prove sufficient for the Champions League—Real Sociedad are currently seven points adrift of fifth-placed Real Betis—a return to Europe’s premier competition remains a realistic target. The run-in looks manageable: apart from a direct meeting with Betis, Matarazzo’s side will face only teams in the bottom half of the table.
Either way, the club’s AI has long since proved “the man of miracles”—as Marca dubbed Matarazzo after the triumph over Atlético—wrong. After the Copa del Rey semi-final win over Bilbao in early March, president Aperribay revisited the original AI analysis. This time, the algorithm deemed Matarazzo “excellent” for the job.
- AFP
Pellegrino Matarazzo at Real Sociedad: key statistics
Inauguration
21 December 2025
Contract expires
30 June 2027
Matches: 20
20
Wins
12
Draws
4 defeats
Defeats
4
Titles
Spanish Cup winners (2026)