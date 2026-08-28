With an exceptional performance: Real Madrid star dusts himself off

Dean Huijsen hasn't hidden from the disappointment of his first season at Real Madrid. Instead, the defender is determined to put it right and rediscover his best form in his second campaign at the Bernabeu.

AS newspaper reported that Huijsen knew his debut season had fallen short of expectations. He endured jeers at the Bernabeu and swallowed the disappointment of missing out on the World Cup.

This season he has dusted himself off and made the best possible start. Against Real Sociedad he was the third most prolific shooter among the Real Madrid players and a constant target from set pieces. He was also the third most frequent player to win the ball back with 4 recoveries, and he completed the most passes with 69.

Three numbers that sum up what he offered. He has a presence in the opposition penalty area, he is recovering his defensive level, and above all, coach Jose Mourinho chose him to lead the build-up from the back.

During the 4-1 win over Sociedad, Huijsen was the most involved player in the team, intervening on 92 occasions. That put him ahead of Bernardo Silva (88) and a long way clear of the next man, Valverde (69).

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