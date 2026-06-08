Stepping in for the unfortunate Lennart Karl, Assan Ouedraogo arrived at the German World Cup base a day ahead of his national-team colleagues, immediately earning a slender head start. He greeted staff with a friendly "Nice to meet you"—a politeness that mirrored the impression he had already made on the national coach.
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With a subtle dig at Said El Mala, Julian Nagelsmann hopes the DFB fairy tale will continue
Unlike Said El Mala?, Ouedraogo is "in top form", "in the groove" and has made a "great impression".
Julian Nagelsmann raved that Ouedraogo is "a really lovely person, very friendly and open"—and, crucially, "an incredibly talented player".
While the 20-year-old was still being chauffeured around the sprawling grounds of the team's luxurious hotel, Graylyn Estate in Winston-Salem, in a golf cart, fans wondered: why Ouedraogo, and not Said El Mala or Chris Führich? Nagelsmann explained that, after Karl's bitter World Cup exit, he had "absolutely" wanted another youngster in the squad. Unlike Cologne's El Mala, the 20-year-old Leipzig midfielder is "in top form and in the groove. He'll take us further."
Just as he did on his sensational November debut in Leipzig, where the RB pro needed just 102 seconds to score after coming on as a sub against Slovakia. Ouedraogo, "much like Lenny", immediately "made a top impression on us, unlike other young players", Nagelsmann stressed again. He also noted that he had "received extremely positive feedback from all our players".
The national coach caught up with the attacker while he was holidaying in Marbella, Spain, after a pre-season tour to South Africa with RB Leipzig. Upon hearing of his late call-up, Ouedraogo admitted, "I had to take a moment to process it," calling the opportunity "a huge honour" and a "childhood dream".
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Ouedraogo: Between prodigy and perennial injury victim
The son of a professional footballer—his father Alassane played for 1. FC Köln and earned 62 caps for Burkina Faso—was already dreaming of the big time as a nine-year-old in Schalke's youth academy. Eight years later, he helped Germany win the U17 European Championship and was part of the squad that went on to become U17 world champions in 2023.
RB coach Ole Werner believes Ouedraogo is capable of "anything" and expects "many more extraordinary moments"; David Raum says his Leipzig teammate has "his heart in the right place," adding, "We can expect a lot more from him."
The new signing is versatile in attack but prefers to play centrally. Despite a long history of injuries, he possesses outstanding physicality and dynamism, whilst his technique and spatial awareness are exceptional. Nagelsmann raved about his "ability to win the ball", his pace and dribbling, and his goal-scoring threat.
Team-mate Christoph Baumgartner jokes that Ouedraogo occasionally needs "a little kick up the backside", though the national coach prefers verbal encouragement. Nagelsmann has urged the late call-up to "play with courage and freedom", adding, "Believe in yourself, put on a great World Cup and make the most of your slight advantage."