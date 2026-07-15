When will Lionel Messi return to Inter Miami? Can Robert Lewandowski transform Chicago Fire? Five questions as MLS returns from its World Cup break

Chicago Fire’s pursuit of Robert Lewandowski lasted for months. Once it became clear that the veteran striker would not be offered a new contract by Barcelona, the Fire set about convincing the big Pole that MLS - and Chicago - should be his next destination.

The numbers suggest there should still be plenty left in the tank. Lewandowski finished his Barcelona career with 119 goals in 191 appearances, including 42 in 52 games during the 2024-25 campaign and another 18 in his final season. He also leaves Europe as the third-highest scorer in Champions League history, with 109 goals, and with more than 700 for club and country. He was still scoring at the highest level until the very end.

Now comes the slightly trickier part. Lewandowski has spent recent weeks training in Europe but has not played a competitive match in a couple of months. Even if he remains well above the technical level required for MLS, there is no guarantee that he will settle immediately. No one is ever really a sure thing in this league. The travel is demanding, the games can be chaotic, and, at 37, it may take him some time to rediscover his sharpness.

Still, this move should work off the field before Lewandowski even scores a goal. Chicago has one of the biggest Polish communities outside Poland, and the arrival of the country’s greatest-ever player should put plenty of butts in seats at Soldier Field. For a club still attempting to reestablish itself as one of the city’s major sporting attractions, that matters almost as much as what he does in the box.

Chicago already had a pretty good attack before Lewandowski arrived. Can he settle quickly, turn it into the best in MLS and make the Fire feel like a genuine contender?