Why Logan Paul turned down $15m to fight Lionel Messi's bodyguard Yassine Cheuko - with WWE superstar snubbing 'super cool' offer after challenging Inter Miami icon to a boxing match
Logan Paul has explained why, after challenging Lionel Messi to a boxing match, he snubbed a $15m offer to fight the Inter Miami icon's bodyguard.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- YouTube star caught up in legal battle with Messi
- Cheuko offered to step into the ring
- Paul fully focused on his wrestling commitments