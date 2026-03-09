Getty
‘Never say never’ - Why Liverpool return for Jurgen Klopp could happen as Anfield cult hero says football ‘misses’ charismatic German coach
Klopp's record as Liverpool manager: Return to coaching mooted
Klopp took in 491 games as Liverpool boss between October 2015 and May 2024. He won 299 of those fixtures, overseeing Premier League and Champions League title triumphs. The decision was taken to step down before his contract with the Reds came to a close.
Having invested so much - physically and emotionally - the 58-year-old felt the time had come to take a break and step away from the stresses of club coaching. He is now filling a role as Global Head of Soccer for Red Bull.
Various reports have suggested that Klopp may have caught the coaching bug again, despite the man himself stating on a regular basis that he has no immediate plans to head back into the dugout. The right offer could see that stance relaxed.
There has been talk of Real Madrid making a play for the ex-Borussia Dortmund boss, as they seek a permanent successor to Xabi Alonso, while Liverpool will always pull on the heartstrings of a man that delivered ‘heavy metal football’ to England.
- GOAL
Could Klopp take in a second spell as Liverpool manager?
Could Klopp return to Anfield if Slot is axed this summer? When that question was put to McAllister, the former Reds midfielder - speaking in association with Grosvenor Casino - told GOAL: “You can never say never on things like that. When I watched him when he was managing Dortmund, the rapport with the Yellow Wall and how it's a big industrial city, Dortmund, and he was just custom made for that type of job - the city he was in, the fans he was working for, and the fans he was trying to please. Then you roll the years forward and he comes to Liverpool and again, it's the perfect storm. Again, for me, you've got a charismatic leader, somebody with a very massive personality, feels the same way as the Kop. Again, very similar to the Yellow Wall at Dortmund.
“For me, it's always very difficult to go back to somewhere where you’ve been unbelievably successful. But you can never say never. It's a crazy game and it's getting crazier as we speak. But for me, I think the game in general misses Jurgen Klopp.
“He's obviously got the ability to spend more time with family and stuff, because you know how demanding management is. So the job that he's in at the moment, I'm assuming it gives him more time to be with family. But people who are involved in football just love being on the grass at a training ground. I'd like to see him back wherever it is, because I think the game in general has missed him.”
What would need to happen for Klopp return?
Another former Liverpool star, ex-striker Stan Collymore, previously told GOAL when asked if he could see a fan favourite taking the reins again on Merseyside: “If he’s available, all day long. I can absolutely see it.”
Collymore added on how a deal could be done: “Unless it was a case of, in the summer, Jurgen Klopp says ‘I’m coming back to football and Liverpool is the only club for me’ - which would undoubtedly prick the ears of the Liverpool board. If he said ‘I’m coming back but I want a new challenge’, I don’t think the Liverpool hierarchy would go chasing for him.”
- Getty/GOAL
Slot out, Klopp in: Could managerial change be made in 2026?
There is no position to be filled at Anfield for now, with Slot working on a contract until 2027. The Dutchman has, however, seen Liverpool toil in their Premier League title defence this season, on the back of a record-shattering transfer window in the summer of 2025, and failure to deliver major silverware and Champions League qualification could see him ushered through the exits as another fresh start is embraced - potentially with a familiar face at the helm.
Advertisement