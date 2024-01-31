Why are you leaving now, Jurgen?! Liverpool look primed to end this season in style - even after Klopp's shock exit announcement

The German's decision to step down this summer is so surprising because he's laid the foundations for another period of sustained success

When Jurgen Klopp extended his Liverpool contract until 2026 less than two years ago, he rather fittingly talked of his relationship with the club and its supporters as if it were a love affair.

"The feeling we were absolutely right for each other is what brought me here in the first place," he explained in a lengthy statement that concluded with a reference to The Beatles-based chant with which the Kop serenaded him on a weekly basis.

"When the owners brought the possibility to renew to me, I asked myself the question I've mused over publicly: 'Do I have the energy and vibe to give of myself again what this amazing place requires from the person in the manager's office?' I didn't need too long to answer, in truth. The answer was very simple: I'm in love with here and I feel fine!"