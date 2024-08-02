Conor Gallagher Chelsea 2023-24Getty
Aditya Gokhale

Explained: Why Conor Gallagher turned down Chelsea contract offer as Atletico Madrid await answer from Blues midfielder

Conor GallagherChelseaPremier LeagueAtletico MadridLaLigaTransfers

Conor Gallagher turned down Chelsea's contract extension this summer and has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge.

  • Gallagher rejects Chelsea extension
  • Won't have priority in Maresca's system
  • Likely to make a summer move to Atletico Madrid
