Wayne Rooney Coleen I'm A Celebrity 2024Getty/ITV
Why Coleen Rooney has banned Wayne from making I’m A Celebrity jungle trip – with Man Utd legend saying he could ‘get cover for the games he’d miss’ as Plymouth boss

Coleen Rooney has reportedly banned husband Wayne from welcoming her out of I’m A Celebrity, despite the Plymouth boss believing he could find cover.

  • Coleen embracing challenge in Australia
  • Husband has work commitments in England
  • Pair will remain separated for several weeks
