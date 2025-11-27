Getty Images Sport
Where was Harry Kane?! Bayern striker sets unwanted personal record against Arsenal after out-of-sorts display
Kane goes missing in Bayern's Arsenal loss
Arsenal produced a commanding performance at the Emirates Stadium, beating Bayern Munich 3– 1 and handing the German champions their first defeat of the 2025-26 season. Bayern initially looked composed and levelled through 17-year-old Lennart Karl after Jurrien Timber’s opener, but the match slipped away from them as substitutes Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli struck decisive second-half goals. By full-time, Bayern had been outplayed physically and tactically, with Arsenal’s superior intensity, set-piece threat and game management sealing a deserved victory.
It was a deeply frustrating night for Kane, who was marshalled superbly by Arsenal's William Saliba and Cristhian Mosquera and finished the match without a single shot, a rare statistical low in a career defined by output in big games. It marked only the third time since joining Bayern in 2023 that he completed 90 minutes without attempting a shot, and just the second time in 22 career appearances against Arsenal that he failed to register an effort on goal as per Opta. His muted presence reflected Bayern’s broader attacking struggles, as they created little of note after halftime.
For Bayern, the defeat ended an 18-match unbeaten run and highlighted long-standing vulnerabilities against elite pressing sides. The second half proved particularly damaging, as Bayern lost control in midfield, were punished for errors in possession, and struggled to cope with Arsenal’s relentless pressure in wide areas.
Kane asks for calm after the Arsenal thrashing
Kane insisted after the match that Bayern would remain calm despite the setback, telling TNT Sports: “It was a tough game which is kind of what we expected. It was a good battle in the first half, which was fairly even. Second half we didn’t quite have the same energy or intensity and we lost too many duels.” His assessment captured both Bayern’s early competitiveness and their noticeable drop-off after the interval.
The striker stressed that the defeat should not spark overreaction, saying: “It’s our first loss of the season. We don’t want to panic too much about it. But we will learn about it for sure.” Kane’s comments pointed to a belief that Bayern’s overall form remains a foundation they can rely on despite their shortcomings in London.
Kane acknowledged the frustration of the performance but emphasised Bayern’s broader trajectory. He accepted that Arsenal had exploited decisive moments more effectively, adding: “[Arsenal] won the first and second balls, and on set pieces, we knew they would be dangerous. I’m sure we’ll see them again in the later stages of the Champions League.
“They defended man for man pretty much all over the pitch. As I said, I don’t think it’s time to panic. We have played Chelsea, and Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal away and we have won the majority of our games.”
Kane brings up unwanted record at Emirates Stadium
Kane’s lack of influence was especially striking given his long-established reputation as a tormentor of Arsenal during his Tottenham years. Until this match, he had failed to take a shot in just one of his previous 21 meetings with the Gunners, making this performance an unwelcome anomaly in the context of his north London history. Arsenal’s centre-backs kept him pinned, limited his touches in dangerous zones, and prevented him from linking play in the pockets where he typically thrives.
This was also only the third time in his Bayern career that he played the full 90 minutes without recording a shot — against FC Copenhagen in October 2023 and FC Augsburg in August 2025. His isolation reflected both Bayern’s structural issues and Arsenal’s success in shutting down passing lanes from midfield. With Arsenal dominating the physical duels and tempo after halftime, Kane was left also starved of service and unable to impact the match.
Bayern Munich still well placed in the Champions League
For Kane, the priority will be responding quickly and ensuring this uncharacteristically quiet outing does not become part of a larger trend in high-pressure fixtures. Bayern remain well-positioned in both the Bundesliga and the Champions League league phase, but they must address the lapses in intensity and decision-making that emerged so clearly in London.
Kompany and his staff will analyse the second-half collapse closely, particularly the duels lost and the errors under pressure. With tough fixtures ahead, Bayern must prove this was a one-off setback rather than the start of a wobble. After clashes against St. Pauli, Union Berlin and Stuttgart, the Bavarians will return to the Champions League to take on Sporting at home.
