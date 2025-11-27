Where was Harry Kane?! Bayern striker sets unwanted personal record against Arsenal after out-of-sorts display

Arsenal produced a commanding performance at the Emirates Stadium, beating Bayern Munich 3– 1 and handing the German champions their first defeat of the 2025-26 season. Bayern initially looked composed and levelled through 17-year-old Lennart Karl after Jurrien Timber’s opener, but the match slipped away from them as substitutes Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli struck decisive second-half goals. By full-time, Bayern had been outplayed physically and tactically, with Arsenal’s superior intensity, set-piece threat and game management sealing a deserved victory.

It was a deeply frustrating night for Kane, who was marshalled superbly by Arsenal's William Saliba and Cristhian Mosquera and finished the match without a single shot, a rare statistical low in a career defined by output in big games. It marked only the third time since joining Bayern in 2023 that he completed 90 minutes without attempting a shot, and just the second time in 22 career appearances against Arsenal that he failed to register an effort on goal as per Opta. His muted presence reflected Bayern’s broader attacking struggles, as they created little of note after halftime.

For Bayern, the defeat ended an 18-match unbeaten run and highlighted long-standing vulnerabilities against elite pressing sides. The second half proved particularly damaging, as Bayern lost control in midfield, were punished for errors in possession, and struggled to cope with Arsenal’s relentless pressure in wide areas.