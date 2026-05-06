In the Bundesliga, he began scoring as a rotation player for Gnabry, who was simply being rested at the time; in the Champions League quarter-finals against Real Madrid, he provided crucial impetus from the bench, and following Gnabry's injury, he was suddenly back in the starting line-up. Six goals and assists in seven games. Musiala looked determined and fit, whilst his passing became increasingly brilliant and his dribbling more intricate.

"It's a coincidence that Serge's injury has happened now, and Jamal isn't that far off," manager Vincent Kompany explained at the time. "Physically, he's very close to his best. Running, pressing, winning tackles – he can do all that now. There's just one question left: when will that 'Magic Musiala' return? That Jamal at his very best. When that total freedom comes back at some point – and it will – then you'll have a more developed version of Jamal Musiala. And as a manager, I'm looking forward to that."

Then the football calendar handed Bayern a semi-final clash with PSG—the same side against whom Musiala had broken his fibula during the Club World Cup the previous summer. Against that very team, he returned to the starting XI and instantly became a key figure. The perfect stage for "Magic Musiala" to return. It was shaping up to be one of those tales that, as you've probably guessed, can only be written by football.