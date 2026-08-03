After the curtain came down on the 2026 World Cup, and having overcome the shock of an early exit, Brazil are back to work.

AS newspaper reported that the Brazilian federation is preparing, in cooperation with Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti, to launch a comprehensive revolution at the start of the new cycle.

The old guard will gradually make way for a new generation. Brazil's new leaders are expected to shoulder their responsibilities from next September, during the upcoming international break.

None of this will be easy. Brazil have sunk to their lowest levels and need a deep restructuring that almost begins from the foundations. But Ancelotti is ready for the task.

Under the plan, Ancelotti will continue at the head of the senior national team's technical staff, which is why the federation renewed its confidence in him both before and after the World Cup, handing him a contract that runs until 2030.

The Brazilian federation insists it has learned from the mistakes of the past. It sees stability as the key, and wants to continue the Italian's project, or rather to launch it fully and definitively.