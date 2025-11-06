AFP
Ousmane Dembele injury leaves Didier Deschamps 'especially sad' but France boss won't 'add fuel to the fire' over PSG dispute
Dembele struggling with injuries after Ballon d'Or glory
Dembele was forced off after just 25 minutes during their Champions League defeat against Bayern Munich earlier this week, just moments after he thought he had levelled the score at the Parc des Princes. It continues to be a frustrating season for the 28-year-old, who was crowned with the Ballon d'Or award in less than two months ago. His struggles with injuries seem to have returned, as he has played a grand total of 425 minutes this season, having suffered a hamstring injury with France in September and escaping a scare against Nice just days prior to the Bayern game. "It hurts, it hurts so bad," Dembele was captured telling his team-mate Achraf Hakimi.
Deschamps 'not interested in controversy' amid PSG feud
Speaking to reporters at a press conference on Thursday, where the France squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers was announced, Deschamps expressed his sorrow over the fact that Dembele, the reigning Ballon d'Or winner, has been "hit with a string of injuries" after remaining largely injury-free during the 2024-25 season.
"I'm especially sad for Ous. Last season, he was spared from injury, and now he's been hit with a string of injuries," he told reporters. "Not having him with us isn't good. But don't count on me to add fuel to the fire [with PSG]. I'm not interested in controversy. We have one thing in common: his absence isn't good for PSG or for us. I hope he recovers quickly."
He further elaborated on the feud between PSG and the French national team: "I'm not giving lessons. What happens at PSG is their business; I don't have all the information. I wouldn't presume to say anything about any club; they decide, they have the information to decide. Just like us. There have always been exchanges, as is the case here with Ousmane's injury. When tests are done, they are communicated both ways. Of course, the interests of clubs and the interests of national teams aren't the same. But there have always been exchanges regarding the tests and diagnoses. I'm not here to change the medical protocol. The fact that clubs can be given more decision-making power than national teams isn't up to me to decide. I'm not in Luis Enrique's position, just as he's not in mine. From the moment his players are on the pitch, there's a risk. [Achraf] Hakimi and [Nuno] Mendes weren't not at risk, but they got injured."
Tension between PSG & France over Dembele injury
Dembele's fitness issues have sparked tension between PSG and the French Football Federation (FFF). Dembele and team-mate Desire Doue both suffered injuries on duty with Les Bleus in a World Cup qualifying game against Ukraine. The Ligue 1 champions were left angry by the governing body's handling of their players, saying the injuries were "serious and avoidable" and that they would not have happened had the FFF's medical staff consulted the club properly.
France desperate to seal World Cup qualification
Les Bleus currently lead the Group D standings in the World Cup qualifiers with 10 points from their four games. The upcoming fixtures against Ukraine on November 13 and Azerbaijan on November 16 are their final set of qualifiers. While Deschamps' men only require one more point to seal qualification to the World Cup, they will be determined to bag all three points against Ukraine to not only confirm their place at next year's World Cup, but also finish the group as the table-toppers. Such a scenario could see Deschamps hand much-needed rest to his most important players against Azerbaijan while also providing opportunities to players who haven't had as many chances to prove their mettle.
