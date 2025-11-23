Wayne Rooney slams Liverpool's 'leaders' for letting standards slip as legendary striker claims Premier League champions could turn into Man Utd

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk also claimed that the club are not up to the "battles, challenges, the fight" as the Dutchman discussed the performance with Premier League Productions.

"We concede too many easy goals," Van Dijk started. "They scored obviously from a set piece again. You can ask if he was in front of Alisson, but it counted, so we’re 1-0 down. We were not good in terms of battles, challenges, the fight, too rushed. It’s a very difficult situation at the moment.

"There was nervousness after we conceded, but not before. We tried to rush things and that’s human when you’re in a difficult moment. We cleared the ones before and in the end, we’re in a very difficult moment. We don’t get out of it by just speaking about it. It will take a lot of hard work.

"It’s a problem. Everyone in the team has to take responsibility as well. Football is a team and everyone has to take responsibility. We have to digest this and take it on the chin. We need to work harder. We have to keep going."

"I can’t decide what the supporters are doing if they leave early. I know the fans have been through thick and thin with us. They will be there with us when we come out of this because we will come out of this."